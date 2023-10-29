Metro Railway completes structural work of Gour Ghosh Metro station near Chingrighata

Inching closer towards final commissioning, the structural work at the Gour Kishore Ghosh Metro station of the Kavi Subhash-Biman Bandar (Airport) Corridor (Orange Line) has been completed. Once operational, the station coming up at Chingrighata Crossing, is to serve as one of the entry points to Salt Lake and handle thousands of passengers.

According to the Kolkata Metro Railway authorities, after the completion of structural works, finishing touches are being given to the station. Construction work of the platform level has also been completed and now the roofing work is being carried out. Construction work of the approach viaduct to this station has also been taken up and work on the viaduct from Gour Kishor Ghosh station to Nicco Park stretch has also picked up pace.

The construction work of the entry and exit points of this station has also started. The Gour Kishore Ghosh Metro station, that has been named after famed journalist and author Gour Kishor Ghosh, is to have eight escalators, four lifts and eight staircases along with two platforms of 180-metre length and four ticket counters. Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machines (ASCRM) for self ticketing facility, one first-aid room and sitting benches on the platforms will be among the station facilities.

