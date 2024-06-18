Many trains diverted or cancelled

The down Kanchanjungha Express (13174 Dn) left for Sealdah with 1293 passengers, travelling with the unaffected coaches.

Railway authorities arranged food for the passengers of the ill-fated train at Aluabari station. Helpline numbers opened at Sealdah, Howrah, Malda Town, New Farakka and Kolkata station.

Several trains have been diverted or cancelled due to the accident.

The trains, whose journey is commencing on 17 June, will be diverted via New Jalpaiguri- Siliguri – Bagdogra – Aluabari Road.

These trains are 22302 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, 12346 Guwahati- Howrah saraighat Express, 12510 Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru Express, 15620 Kamakhya – Gaya Express, 15962 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express, 13148 Bamanhat – Sealdah Utterbanga Express and 15930 Mew Tinsukia – Tambaram Express.

Four more trains of NF Railway whose journey, commencing on 17 June, will also be diverted.

They are 13142 New Alipurduar- Sealdah Teesta Torsha Express, 12344 Haldibari- Sealdah Darjeeling Mail, 12378 New Alipurduar- Sealdah Padatik Express and 15658 Kamakhya- Delhi Brahmaputra Mail.

As a sequel to the accident five trains have been cancelled. They are 05797 New Jalpaiguri- Malda Town Passenger Special, 05796 Malda Town- New Jalpaiguri Passenger Special, 05798 Malda Town- New Jalpaiguri Passenger Special, 15709 Malda Town- New Jalpaiguri Express. 15710 New Jalpaiguri- Malda Town leaving on 18 June has been cancelled.