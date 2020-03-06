Shooting off a letter today to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw his attention to several cases including one from West Bengal where several members of Parliament are accused, leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Abdul Mannan and leader of Left Front Legislature Party, Sujan Chakroborty drew his attention that CBI is waiting for a long period for sanction to proceed with its investigation.

In a joint representation during the day, the two leaders further stated that the Parliamentary Ethics Committee has also maintained silence in this regard for four years. We are constrained to believe that in spite of your repeated commitment, a political consideration is coming in the way of the Union government giving sanction to Central agencies on the issue of corruption in chit fund or Narada case allegedly committed by the people’s representatives, the leaders have written.

The silence of the government in granting sanction is creating a bad impression among public at large regarding the seriousness of the government to deal with corruption cases in which public servants and peoples’ repsentatives are involved, it was further stated. The number of the case in question is RC 10 (A) / 2017, ACB , Kolkata, it was stated.

Some members of Parliament are involved in it and sanction had been sought on it on 6 April, 2019, it was pointed out. The Congress and Left leader reminded the Prime Minister that from 2014 onward every time he had come to this state he had committed to the people that no one found guilty in chit fund scam and Narada case would be spared. We fail to understand how the sanciton has not been given even after a year, since the prime minister had also promised that the Union government would act accordingly at its earliest, it was stated in the letter which has sourced this information from Central Vigilance Commission data compiled last year.