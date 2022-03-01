Mamata writes to PM for safe return of Indian students from Ukraine

Keeping aside her difference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today offered unconditional support to the Centre on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. She also urged Mr Modi to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country’s long-standing stand for international peace and nonaggression.

In a letter to Mr Modi, Miss Banerjee said that the country stands united with regard to the evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine and especially in giving a “quick hand to our students there in distress”. “I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high,” the letter said.

Miss Banerjee said that India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and must offer it undaunted and unhesitant. “…In times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena,” the letter said.

“I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine War”, she wrote. Stating that concerns had been expressed on “our general stand on the war though. Since Independence India has been known for her commitment to international peace and non-aggression and rejection of trans-border invasion and interference,” it read.

Earlier, the state government had set up a dedicated control room at its Nabanna headquarters to help students and people from Bengal stranded in Ukraine. “So far, request for 199 persons from West Bengal, stranded at Ukraine sent to Ministry of External Affairs, GOI requesting their early safe return. Resident Commissioner Office, West Bengal at New Delhi is coordinating,” Miss Banerjee had wrote in a tweet.