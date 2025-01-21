Mamata unhappy with RG Kar verdict

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today voiced her dissatisfaction with the court’s verdict in the RG Kar rape and murder case. She expressed regret that the death penalty was not awarded and criticised the case being taken out of her government’s jurisdiction.

“If the case had been under our jurisdiction, we would have ensured a death penalty order. But the case was deliberately taken out of our hands,” Ms Banerjee stated.

Reflecting on the judgment, she added, “I am not satisfied. If the death penalty had been ordered, it would have brought some solace to the mind.”

Upon landing in Malda, Ms Banerjee reiterated her party’s strong stance on the matter. “From day one, we have been demanding the death penalty. Even today, we stand firm on that demand. However, this is the court’s verdict, and naturally, we will all accept it,” she said.

She further highlighted her government’s track record in ensuring swift justice. “My party and I secured capital punishment orders in three cases within 54-60 days. But in this case, despite it being so serious and everyone demanding the death penalty, the outcome was different. The judge’s decision is not in our hands. If it were, we would have ensured the death penalty,” she remarked.

Ms Banerjee admitted her lack of insight into the details of the case proceedings. “I don’t know how the case was fought or what arguments were presented as I was travelling in a helicopter at the time. The CBI handled the case and has the full details,” she said.

The chief minister also mentioned her government’s openness to handing over cases to the CBI when necessary. “We had no objections to transferring the case to the CBI if we couldn’t handle it ourselves. But we all believe that the most heinous and diabolical criminals deserve the harshest punishment. Whether there were lapses in the CBI investigation, I cannot comment on.”

After attending a public distribution programme in Berhampore, Murshidabad, Ms Banerjee arrived in Malda this afternoon. Upon landing in English Bazar town, she visited the house of Dulal Sarkar, alias Babla, and met his widow, Chaitali Sarkar. Dulal Sarkar was murdered a few weeks ago.

After talking to Chaitali, Mamata Banerjee said: “I had a detailed conversation with Chaitali. No matter how influential someone may be, strong, and stringent action will be taken as necessary. I’ve heard several things, and investigations are ongoing regarding those matters.

“I don’t fully understand the politics of Malda. We don’t win the MP or MLA seats here — we lost both MP seats. Yet, we win in the municipal elections.

“What’s the mystery? Where is the gap? If things continue like this, it will harm the people. We need to uncover it. Chaitali will continue the unfinished work of Dulal Sarkar.”

Following the visit, the chief minister proceeded to Mahananda Bhawan, where she will stay overnight. She is scheduled to attend another public distribution programme in Malda tomorrow before leaving for Alipurduar by helicopter.