Nabanna meet ahead of Jagannath temple inauguration

With just 15 days to go before the much-awaited Jagannath Dham at Digha, East Midnapore is unveiled and thrown open to the public, on 30 April, by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a meeting has been called by the state government to take a stock on the ongoing preparation and to deliberate on ironing out the creases, if any, at the state secretariat, Nabanna tomorrow.

The meeting, to be presided over by Miss Banerjee and likely to be attended by the chief secretary Manoj Pant, home secretary Nandini Chakraborty, DGP, Rajeev Kumar, other senior officials of various departments and the representatives of ISKCON, who would be in-charge of the upkeep of the said temple, said sources.

The source, privy to the development, also claimed that the representatives of a trust that had been constituted to take care of the temple, too had been invited to attend tomorrow’s meeting.

Reports suggest that vehicular traffic is likely to be restricted at Digha for the inauguration and with that in mind, the transport department too had been invited for tomorrow’s meeting to thrash out the alternative routes for smooth movement of traffic.

Meeting with senior police officers is too on the agenda since a large number of pilgrims are likely to make a beeline at the temple on the day of the inauguration.