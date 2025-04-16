State provide Rs 2 cr for Press Club building

The Asansol Durgapur Development Authority today handed over the newly-built Durgapur Press Club building to the working journalists of Durgapur.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2014 had declared the Press Club building during her visit to Durgapur and today the key of the three storied building was handed over to the DPC governing body by state panchayat & rural development minister Pradip Majumdar. The minister said: “This is possibly for the first time in the state that the state allocated a premium land free of cost and erected a complete building at the cost of a government body.”

Advertisement

The foundation for the nearly Rs 1 crore building was laid by Tapas Banerjee, former Chairman, ADDA in 2022 on a 2.90 cottahs.

Advertisement