Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat’s flag-off by PM Modi postponed amid weather alerts

The eagerly-awaited launch of the Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for 19 April, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The project will provide rail connectivity to the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts, forecasting light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days, prompting authorities to delay the event for safety reasons.

The PM was scheduled to flag off the specially-designed Vande Bharat for Srinagar on Saturday from Katra on the foothills of the Vaishnodevi Shrine.

Besides throwing open the 272 kms long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the world’s tallest Chenab Rail Bridge and Anji Khad Rail Bridge. He was scheduled to visit the Chenab Rail Bridge and Anji Khad Bridge, for which two helipads were readied, but due to the bad weather forecast from April 19 to 22, the visit has been postponed, officials said.

Modi was also scheduled to address a public meeting at Katra after inaugurating the rail projects.

The new dates for the inauguration will be announced later. It will be inaugurated by April end or in May when the weather is favourable, officials said.