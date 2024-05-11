More will come out post-polls: Shahjahan

Buoyed by the series of developments and the sting viral video on Sandeshkhali, the suspended Trinamul Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in judicial custody, today told news persons that more truth would tumble out after the election.

On the alleged videos showing an alleged act of deceit allegedly done by the BJP to consolidate its position on momentum seized during the peak of Sandeshkhali stir to reap dividends in polls, the former Trinamul Congress strongman of Sandeshkhali, on queries of the news persons today, said, “It’s just the beginning. Wait for more to come out after the election. And more arrests will follow. The truth will prevail.”

Meanwhile, the Sandeshkhali Police today filed an FIR against BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal, BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra and another leader.

Koyal, the BJP leader seen in the sting video, moved the court of justice Joy Sengupta of Calcutta High court today on the alleged “fake” video. The case is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Sandeshkhali Police is believed to have moved Calcutta High Court seeking to vacate a legal shield to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on the basis of an FIR filed against him.