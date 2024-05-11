Raj Bhavan ex-employee mulls writing to President Murmu for justice

The woman former contractual employee at Raj Bhavan is set to write to President Draupadi Murmu requesting her intervention into the allegations of sexual harassment brought against the Governor C V Ananda Bose by her.

The victim woman on Friday told the media that she is exploring the option of writing to the President.

She could not expect much hope about prompt initiatives of the Kolkata Police, whose hands are tied considering the constitutional position of Mr Bose.

The employee raised her objection to the public screening of unedited CCTV footage where her identity was allegedly disclosed since her face wasn’t blurred.

The woman on last Friday lodged a written complaint with KP alleging that she was molested by Mr Bose in the Governor’s house, twice on 24 April and 2 May.

On Thursday, amid allegations of sexual harassment against him by the woman, Mr Bose at Raj Bhavan released CCTV footage of the premises of 2 May to common people.

The footage of two CCTV cameras installed at the main gate (north) at Raj Bhavan from around 5.30pm on 2 May were shown to several people, who were present at the show held at the Central Marble Hall. The CCTV footage was shown in three phases (5.31 pm to 5.42 pm, 5.32 pm to 6.32 pm and 6.32 pm to 6.41 pm) which took around one hour and nine minutes.

On Wednesday, Mr Bose had announced that he would show the footage to 100 common people, excluding ‘politician’ and police personnel.

In the footage, the woman, dressed in blue jeans and top, was seen going to the police outpost, with a large number of policemen deployed on Raj Bhavan premises for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.