Mamata mocks Centre on Agnipath, talks with TET students

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee ridiculed the Centre on Indian Army’s Agnipath recruitment scheme while delivering at the government programme for distributing Krishak Bandhu stipend to farmers here today.

The chief minister said, “How’s it? Why this bizarre service condition that the proposed Agniveers will be discarded from their jobs after four years! How can a government recruit military personnel on contract; I’m surprised.” She then quickly mocked the BJP-led Centre and said, “Whoever and wherever anyone is talking straight and criticizing their wrong policies, the ED and the CBI are unleashed to cause harm to them. Just see what is going on in today’s Maharashtra.”

She referred to the ED’s summon to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Nirupam today, incidentally.

The chief minister, meanwhile, called up a group of TET-qualified girls at the venue here today to discuss their grievances. Seven girls from different parts of East and West Burdwan had crowded the venue. The girls had qualified in 2014 TET exam but were yet to be offered job letters as teachers. Girls, Sathi Banerjee from Jaugram, Somona Kumar and Soma Kar from Asansol had raised placards to draw the chief minister’s attention. The chief minister invited them for discussions. After discussion with the CM, Kar said, “She’s told us that she’ll look into the matter after legal matters are over. We described to Didi how we were denied a job by Primary School Council chairman Manik Bhattacharya.”