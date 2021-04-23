Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing politics over vaccines in a grave situation in the country. Addressing an election rally at Samsi and Habibpur in the district, she also alleged that her demand for another one crore doses of the vaccines for the people in the state was yet to be met, though, according to her, her government had taken every possible step in the welfare of the people.

She attended the rally on the Samsi College ground for Trinamul Congress election candidates Abdur Rahim Bakshi from Malatipur and Samar Mukherjee from Ratua. Miss Banerjee then flew to Habibpur for campaigning in favour of Pradip Baskey there.

“Amid the grave situation due to the second wave of coronavirus infection, the Modi government is doing politics over vaccines, which people will not accept. We have given vaccines to over 93 lakh people here and sent requisition for another one crore units for the state, but they are yet to reply. BJP went for demonetization and lockdown in the country, but without any good to the people. All that instead added to their problems. So don’t let the BJP come here,” she said.

According to her, people should not be afraid of the central forces and should cast their votes peacefully. “But protest if anyone tries to terrorize you. Don’t forget that the Congress and the CPIM formed an alliance to support the BJP behind the curtains. Protests are being dominated by incidents like in Sitalkhuchi, and today I heard that a presiding officer was beaten up by central forces only for not switching on the fan. People will reject such atrocities,” she said.

Reading out a list of welfare projects that her government had rolled out in the state, Miss Banerjee said, “The TMC government brought in Kanyashree, Rupashree, Sabujsathi, Swasthyasathi etc and if the third TMC government comes into power, we will provide students with a credit card of Rs 10 lakh.

Farmers will be given plots of a kattha, while he or she will be given Rs 5000 per year, and women will be given a fixed allowance. Widows of eighteen plus age will also benefit from a fixed allowance.”