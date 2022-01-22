Mamata to address virtually all TMC MPs on 27 January

Before the budget session of Parliament, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting with both her Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on 27 January.

The meeting will take place around 4 p.m. and she will conduct the meeting from her Kalighat office. It is learnt that she would take up the issues like rejection of the state’s tableau showcasing Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125 birth anniversary. It is learnt that she would ask her MPs to raise this issue in the Parliament. She will also ask her party MPs to protest against the decision to hold budget session just before Assembly polls in five states.

The states going to poll are UP, Punjab,Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Trinamul Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national general spokesperson DerekO’Brien said that this government at the Centre has scant regard for Parliament and has total disregard for the Election Commission. Once election is declared Model Code of Conduct(MCC) comes into effect. He said Modi government should take a cue from UPA government where in 2012, the budget was shifted to May after election results were declared.

It is learnt that Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will also ask her MPs to be vocal in both houses of Parliament regarding the Centre’s total disregard for the federal structure as provided in the Constitution. She will reportedly ask her MPs to protest vehemently against the Centre’s move to empower itself to transfer IAS and IPS officers through central deputation, doing away with the requirement of taking the states’ approval.