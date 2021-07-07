Keeping in view the prevailing Covid protocols, Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today declared that she would virtually address her party workers, supporters and people on 21 July when the party observes Martyr’s Day.

Miss Banerjee said, “With the blessings of the people of Bengal who have willed us to a landslide victory and a historic third term in the government, I will be addressing my brothers and sisters on Martyr’s Day virtually at 2 pm owing to the restrictions to curb the pandemic.”

She said, “Every year, 21 July is a solemn occasion for us to remember our 13 brave-hearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993. We take this occasion every year to pay our respects for their heroic sacrifice.”

It may be recalled that last year, too, the massive gathering on 21 July was not possible due to Covid. Miss Banerjee, however, assured that once the Covid situation is over, she will hold the victory rally at Brigade Parade Ground.

It is learnt that through the virtual meeting, she would praise her party workers who dedicatedly worked during the election to help her to win over the BJP. Party insiders said that she is likely to ask the party workers to launch movements against the BJP at the Centre and in the state on various issues from a hike in fuel prices, dearth of vaccination, North Bengal separatist demands among other things.

Meanwhile, sharpening her attack on the BJP, Miss Banerjee said members of the saffron camp “do not know courtesy and decency” and that was evident from the ruckus they created during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s inaugural speech in the Assembly.

“I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj… This BJP, however, is different. They (BJP members) do not know culture, courtesy, decency and civility,” the chief minister said.

Ms Banerjee also tore into the National Human Rights Commission – the body empowered by the Calcutta High Court to probe the incidents of post-poll violence. She accused NHRC of acting in a “partisan” manner as “an active member of the BJP” and it was being headed by one who is known to be close to the BJP.

“I have information that the National Human Rights Commission is acting as an active member of the BJP and who is at the helm of the body is an active member of the BJP”, Ms Banerjee added.

She criticised the Election Commission, saying without the “help” from the poll panel the BJP would not have garnered even 30 seats. The EC did exactly what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi- Amit Shah duopoly had asked it to do”, the chief minister claimed. “Bengal would never “kowtow” to such pressure tactics. Jungle-Raj was prevailing in states being run by the saffron brigade”.