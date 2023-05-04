Mamata, Abhishek to share dais in Malda

Chief minister and Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will share dais with party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Malda tomorrow. Miss Banerjee reached Malda this afternoon by train. She will hold an administrative review meeting in Malda tomorrow.

State chief secretary HK Dwivedi and home secretary BP Gopalika are accompanying the chief minister. Mamata will take stock of ongoing projects in the district as well as various welfare schemes taken up by the state government.

Miss Banerjee will share dais with Abhishek Banerjee who reached Malda this morning. Abhishek is on a twomonth tour to build mass contact called Janasanjog Yatra. Earlier, the party’s chairperson had congratulated Mr Banerjee for the drive. This is for the first time when Miss Banerjee and Abhishek will share the same platform, outside Kolkata.

Mr Banerjee started his rally from north Bengal’s Dinhata in Cooch Behar on 25 April. He has covered the north Bengal districts and will proceed to Murshidabad from Malda. Janasanjog yatra has received overwhelming response and thousands of people gathered to listen to the MP.

He took part in a road show at Gazole this afternoon. Hundreds of people took part in the road show. Earlier, he took part in another road show at Chanchole. Earlier, he visited Radha Gobinda temple in Habibpur and offered puja.

Political experts said tomorrow’s meeting is important as party workers are waiting to get instruction from the party’s chairperson before the panchayat election