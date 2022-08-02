Malda villagers build crematorium on their own

A crematorium built with land and funds donated by villagers on the banks of the Bhagirathi river in Dakhil village in Mahdipur gram panchayat in English Bazaar block in Malda was inaugurated on Sunday morning.

According to local sources, the people of nine villages, including Dakhil village and Barduari under Mahdipur gram panchayat, have contributed to the building of the crematorium at a cost of around Rs 17 lakh.

Every villager donated around Rs 100 to 500 to the cause, it is learnt. The crematorium was officially inaugurated in the presence of English Bazaar BDO Sougata Chowdhury, English Bazaar Panchayat Samiti sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh, social worker Prasenjit Ghosh and others. The crematorium lies in the occupied village in the Gour area that holds great historic significance.

According to local villagers, the crematorium is surrounded by a mango orchard on the banks of the Bhagarathi river.

“The crematorium stands on around three bighas of land and has been built not only by collecting subscriptions from villagers, but the villagers have got together and even donated land. There was no crematorium in this area earlier.

As a result, when loved ones died, the villagers had to face various problems cremating them. As such, the villagers themselves got together and took the initiative to build the cremation and a temple here,” a local source said.

Social worker Prasenjit Ghosh said he will look into the cremation work on his own initiative.

BDO Sougata Chowdhury said: “Villagers have built this crematorium on their own initiative. I have assured to extend any government assistance for the development of the crematorium infrastructure in the future through various projects.”

According to sabhadipati Lipika Barman Ghosh, the initiative taken by the villagers was laudable.