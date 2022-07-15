Lakshmir Bhandar money to buy old papers for paper packets

At a time when there was no alternative to homemade paper packets for household grocery items, vegetables and fruits, hundreds of homes in the rural as well as some urban areas were making homemade paper packets. It used to be a flourishing business and a means of livelihood for many families.

It would also be a source of extra income for some. But, with the advent of plastic carry bags, the handmade paper packet business suffered a serious setback. The cottage industry was on the verge of collapse.

However, the state government’s strict steps to prohibit the use of single-use plastic carry bags have come as a boon to the homemade paper bag business.

Amar Bhar, a resident of Dey Street in Serampore and a van-puller by profession, said for the last 25 years he has been making paper packets. “I am leading 18 years of married life. My wife Chaitali has joined hands with me to speed up production of paper packets for some extra bucks. My health does not permit me to pull the van-rickshaw anymore but the running income from the paper bag business kept our family going. The needs of my daughter, who is a student, were fulfilled. But the use of plastic bags completely ruined our business; bad days fell upon us. Thanks to the state government for prohibiting the use of single-use plastic carry bags,” said Bhar.

The Serampore resident rues the hike in the price of second-hand newspapers, which prevented him from buying bulk old newspapers. “However, the Laxmir Bhandar amount from the state government has come to our aid. We have invested the entire amount to buy old newspapers. We are hopeful that we will have a good return,” said Bhar.