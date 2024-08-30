Lady SI named for CM’s medal for best investigating officer

A sub-inspector, officer in-charge of Rupnarayanpur Police Investigation Centre under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) will receive the Chief Minister’s Medal for Best Investigating Officer in the state for the year 2023.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Commissioner of Police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate congratulating SI Nasrin Sultana said that it is a commendable achievement for the lady police sub-inspector and will act as an inspiration for other cops working under ADPC.

“She will be the first cop ever from the commissionerate to receive this most prestigious award. All of us are proud for her achievement,” said the CP of ADPC, Sunil Kumar Choudhury.

The SI Nasrin Sultana wanted to become a teacher in her life, but became a police officer instead. After graduating in 2012, she took admission in BEd for becoming a teacher but instead, in 2014 was selected as a lady sub-inspector in West Bengal Police and later joined Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

She has bagged the award on the basis of her two investigations under the POCSO Act, (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) in both these cases the court has found the culprits guilty on the basis of her investigation report.

She will be amongst four other cops to receive the chief minister’s best investigating officer for 2023. In her career spanning over ten years, she has investigated about 127 cases, but her investigations in two cases lodged in 2016 and 2019, both POCSO cases have hogged limelight.

ASI Mohammed Zulfikar Mollah of Birbhum district has been selected for Chief Minister’s Medal for Life Time Excellence in Investigation award. The other two cops are SI Arpan Nayak of Sundarbans Police District and SI Subrata Das of Ranaghat police district.

All of them will get a cash award of Rs 50,000, a medal and citation.