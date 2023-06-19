KMC working to reduce dependence on ground water

As part of efforts to address the water woes in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is emphasising on increasing the number of treated water plants and minimizing dependence on groundwater.

The civic body is also hunting for land in Falta to set up a booster pumping station to cater to the water supply requirements in this part of the city’s fringes. The issue was brought to the fore by councillor, Biswarup Dey during the question answer session of the House yesterday.

The councillor of ward number 48 had raised the matter of decreasing groundwater level and increasing arsenic in the city. Agreeing with the councillor’s apprehensions on the matter, KMC mayor, Firhad Hakim said: “In the vision of KMC, efforts are being made to reduce the dependence on ground water and increase treated water plants.

By setting up booster pumping stations in various areas, we have been able to increase the treated water volume from 285 million gallon to 510 million gallon. Our production of water is adequate for the population.” The mayor also underscored the misuse and wastage of water in the city. “Around 30 to 40 per cent of the total produced water is getting wasted,” said Mr Hakim. The mayor felt that the citizens needed to be more conscious about the subject. Notably, a booster pumping station was inaugurated by the mayor on 14 June at Sitala Kohla in ward number 95.

The pumping station is to supply filtered water from Garden Reach Water Works to areas of Jadavpur and Tollygunge including places like Aurobindonagar and Azadgarh.