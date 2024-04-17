KMC to CESC: Check sanction plan before giving metres

Intensifying its measures to check illegal constructions, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has now sought help from the CESC to ‘curb the menace.’

The civic body has written to the provider of electricity in major parts of the city to check the sanction plan before providing a new connection to a building.

A letter has been sent by the commissioner of the KMC to the managing director of the distribution department of CESC. The civic body has requested the provider of electricity to ‘devise a mechanism in which the legality and sanction plan of the structure is checked before allowing a new electric connection in the KMC limits. The civic body has also announced a nodal person from the building department for the task. According to the municipal corporation, the step would help in curbing accidents like fire.

Notably, the KMC is now asserting on stopping illegal constructions at its very initial stage. The demolition teams of the KMC have faced resistance from the occupants of the flats residing in illegal buildings. The idea of not allowing electric connections to illegal structures is to discourage the practice of occupying spaces in such buildings that could be pulled down without much resistance.