KMC rolls back new parking fee rates

In what comes as a major relief to the vehicle owners, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has rolled back its decision of implementing the latest graded parking fees.

Earlier last week, the civic body had announced a hike in parking fees, which came into effect from 1 April.

Yesterday, the ruling party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh informed the media that the hike was implemented without the chief minister’s consent. He also told the media that the hike implementation had to be rolled back by yesterday.

A few hours later, the official Twitter account of the Trinamul Congress thanked the KMC for rolling back the hike in parking fees even though an official notification was yet to be done by the civic body.

Being a holiday for Good Friday, the chain of events was followed by a notification by the municipal corporation issuing a notification informing that the increased amount of the parking is not to be collected until further notice.

Notably, the KMC is planning to do away with the cash system in the near future in terms of parking fees collection. Considering the plan, the civic body has introduced POS machine for collection parking fees.

As per the rate chart, the fees of parking vehicles under KMC limits had seen a manifold rise with a graded system. The old fee for parking a four wheeler was Rs 10 per hour, between 7 a.m. to 10p.m.

This was revised to Rs 20 an hour for the first two hours. For two wheelers, the old parking rates were Rs five per hour. This was doubled and revised to Rs 10 for the first two hours. From the third to fifth hour, two wheeler owners were to pay Rs 20. For parking vehicles beyond five hours, two wheeler owners would had to pay Rs 50 per hour.