KMC mayor warns against resale of Banglar Bari homes

Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim sent a clear message on resale of houses provided by the state government under the Banglar Bari scheme claiming that selling of such properties to third parties is illegal and a punishable offence.

The mayor, pointing out at some instances of such houses provided under the social welfare schemes of the state government being resold to third parties, said, “The state government has provided houses to poor people under the Banglar Bari scheme. The Aadhaar cards of the beneficiaries of these houses are linked and the data is sent to Delhi.

These houses, under any circumstances are not resalable. So, if someone gets a house under the scheme and resells the same, it would be considered illegal. Those buying such properties would never get the ownership of the premises.” The mayor further underscored that if the state government starts a survey of these houses and such illegal occupants are evicted, their money spent on buying the properties would be wasted. The mayor claimed that both the sale and purchase of properties under the ‘Banglar Bari’ are illegal and punishable offences. Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to curb illegal advertisement hoardings under its limits.

The KMC is planning to make QR code mandatory on advertisement hoardings. The QR codes having details of the work order on being scanned would enable the identification of illegal hoardings from the legal ones. The KMC has also formed a committee for drafting a policy on hoardings. The policy would be implemented from the next financial year, according to the mayor