KMC bans outsiders in councillors’ space

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided not to allow any outsiders inside the space reserved for the councillors at the civic body headquarters. The space, which is meant for councillors, is to be used only by them following a decision taken today.

A high-level meeting, including the chairman of KMC was held at the civic body headquarters today. The decision came after the councillors of the ruling party and the BJP entered into a scuffle last Saturday at the KMC. The clash broke out when the BJP councillors were holding a press meet inside the KMC premises after the civic body demolished a portion of a BJP leader’s house in Beadon Street citing it to be an illegal construction.

While the BJP councillors were talking on the issue, a group of their counterparts from the Trinamul Congress objected to the presence of BJP leaders who were not councillors. The two groups entered into heated arguments, leading to a clash. As the situation turned intense, the police personnel present at the civic body headquarters intervened to pacify the clashing groups of councillors.

BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, alleged the demolition was carried out without prior notice and called it to be an act of ‘political vendetta.’ On the other hand, chairman of KMC, Mala Roy, condemned the act of the central forces allegedly manhandling the councillors.

Following the incident, the KMC has decided to restrict any press conferences being held in the area meant for the councillors at KMC. As informed by sources, along with restrictions on meeting any outsiders in the space, no political activities involving any outsiders would now be allowed in the premises reserved only for councillors