Kanchrapara workshop to take AI help for operations

With artificial intelligence reshaping global industries and revolutionising industries worldwide, the Kanchrapara Workshop (KPAW)of Eastern Railway has developed an in-house AI-powered website to monitor and plan various activities, redefining the way workshops function.

According to the ER, the platform offers interactive dashboards that provide real-time monitoring and detailed analysis of critical operations. With an integrated AI chatbot, users can instantly access or generate specific data, eliminating delays and enhancing decision-making. Automatic alerts and report generation for MCI and SAF items ensure proactive planning and swift action. The website includes seamless access to essential resources such as Manuals, SMIs, and TCs for all rolling stock under Kanchrapara Workshop, boosting operational accuracy. Features like failure analysis, detailed testing reports for cranes and millwright equipment, and automatic schedule planning ensure maintenance precision. It also tracks the detailed status of locos and coaches under POH, ensuring streamlined workflow and resource optimisation.

As learnt from the Eastern Railway office, the system addresses the critical need for efficiency and transparency in workshop management. By automating alerts and enabling predictive analytics, the platform ensures timely interventions, reducing downtime and increasing productivity. The integration of weekly planners for loco wheelset supply and detailed failure reports empowers teams to meet divisional demands effectively.

According to the zonal railway, the step highlights KPAW’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for sustainable and efficient management, ensuring it remains at the forefront of operational excellence.