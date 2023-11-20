Jagadhatri Puja depicts Nari Sakti

The Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja, of international repute, has again come up with themebased puja relating to traditional art, culture and changing trends in society. Sabinara Jagadhatri Puja Committee, Chandannagar, is celebrating the 51st year of their Maa Jagadhatri this year.

The theme of their pandal is “Kokhono Tanwi, Kokhono Agnee” depicting the dual role of woman as a gracious homemaker, raising their child and maintaining their family on one hand and their struggle against all odds to take them to the pinnacle of success in every sphere of life on the other.

Their theme maker Prasanta Khatua has portrayed through his exemplary art work how our Indian women has triumphed against the gender bias and age-old superstitions regarding the girl child.

They lead a simple life upholding the dignity of deep-rooted cultural heritage of India but when faced with brutal attack at times they don’t hesitate to come out of their shell to fight to the maximum possible extent to sustain their prestige and dignity. The Committee hails womenfolk for shaping their family as well as society to make India proud in the international arena.