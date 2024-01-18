Irrigation minister visits two Siliguri rivers

The minister in-charge of irrigation and waterways department, Partha Bhowmick, today visited different sites of two rivers, Jorapani and Fuleshwari in Siliguri today. The objective of his visit was to bring back the original position of the two rivers following the demands of the Siliguri residents as well as environmental activists. Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb and deputy mayor Ranjan Sarkar, chief engineer Krishnendu Bhowmick and others accompanied Mr Bhowmick during his visit.

Notably, irrigation minister Mr Bhowmick yesterday held a meeting here yesterday and adopted several resolutions including restoration of two rivers- Jorapani and Fuleshwari. Following the demands from the Siliguri people, Siliguri mayor Mr Deb took initiative and drew the attention of the irrigation minister Mr Bhowmick on the matter. Mr Deb has also planned to execute the proposed projects for beautification on the banks of the two rivers in different points. Speaking to the reporters here today, Mr Bhowmick said: “We have taken up the proposed restoration plans for two main rivers in Siliguri town. Yesterday we discussed the matter in detail.

Following Siliguri people’s request we would start restoring the two rivers shortly. The restoration of two rivers will be completed before the end of this year.” The waters of the rivers have been polluted allegedly by dumping garbage in several spots. A section of people has allegedly encroached the river bed of the two rivers, sources said.

