Amid an open power in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) camp in West Bengal’s Hooghly, the party leadership on Thursday refrained from announcing a new district committee there.

Fearing a fresh episode of inner-conflict in Hooghly, senior TMC leader and Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee was called and asked to stop mid-way from announcing th e new district committee. What has been more shocking was that Banerjee had already announced a few names of the new committee.

Even though the source of the call wasn’t known, Bengali media has been filled with reports speculating that the local leaders were unhappy with the faces who were set to be a part of the new committee.

As per a report carried by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, during the Hooghly district’s core committee meeting, TMC high-command had decided about who would be given what responsibilities.

The district leadership was subsequently asked for its confirmation. And that is where the conflict rose as many objected against the candidates selected by the party.

Ironically, the new district committee was supposed to come up to amend the existing disputes among the TMC leaders. The inner conflict in the ruling party’s Hooghly camp has been a major cause of headache for Mamata Banerjee.

In a meeting with several party leaders from Hooghly last month – chaired by TMC Youth Secretary Abhishek Banerjee – the West Bengal Chief Minister had informed that she herself would take control of the matters there. If the members of the new committee were handpicked by her has not been revealed.

In a series of events last month, several TMC leaders in the district – Haripal MLA Becharam Manna, former party secretary in the district Tapan Dasgupta, Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal and Arambag MP Aparupa Poddar – verbally attacked the current district secretary Dilip Yadav for his high-handed approach in party’s matters, exposing the power struggle among themselves.

To bring an end to this menace ahead of the much-important Assembly Elections in April next year, TMC high command had called Indranil Sen, Asima Patra, Snehasish Chakraborty, other than Poddar, Ghoshal and Yadav for a meeting.

The ongoing conflict can be traced back to when Yadav was made the district secretary, replacing Dasgupta after TMC’s heavy beating against BJP there.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the issues raised by the rebel leaders, TMC leadership had formed a core committee. It will be the only competent authority to decide all the party-related matter.

In a way, the power of Yadav had been shredded to some extent, believed many in the ruling party camp.