ICC mourns Bibek Debroy’s death

“Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) deeply mourns the passing away of Shri Bibek Debroy, noted Indian Economist today. He had immensely contributed in his roles as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, the chairman of the finance ministry’s ‘Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework for Amrit Kaal’ member of Niti Ayog, from its inception in January 2015 till June 2019.

He has authored several books and has addressed several of our Chamber programmes in the past. ICC gratefully acknowledges Mr Debroy’s contributions to Game theory, Economic theory, income and social inequalities, poverty, law reforms, railway reforms and Indology among others. It is uncanny that he could feel his end was near and four days before he passed away he wrote his obituary. Indian Chamber of Commerce stands by his family in this sad moment,” said Dr Rajeev Singh, director general, ICC.

