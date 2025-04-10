Delhi-NCR to get respite from heatwave as IMD forecasts rain

Delhi-NCR: The national capital is very likely to get much needed respite from soaring temperatures of heatwave on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thunderstorms.

“Under the influence of Western Disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 09th-11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April,” the IMD forecast read.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday, April 10, as per IMD.

The weather department’s ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions was in effect till April 9.

On Wednesday, April 9, the IMD recorded maximum temperature in Delhi at 40.5°C and minimum temperature at 25.9°C.

Heatwave conditions pan India

The IMD forecast heatwave conditions at some/many places with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets over Rajasthan on 09th April and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on April 10, 14 and 15.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in some parts Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, Saurashtra & Kutch on 09th April and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch on 10th April and over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi on 15th April,” the IMD said.

At least 26 weather stations recorded maximum temperatures equal to or above 43 degrees Celsius in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh amid persisting heatwave conditions on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Temperatures soared to a blistering 45.6 degrees Celsius in Gujarat’s Kandla, the highest in the country for the day.

(Inputs from IMD)