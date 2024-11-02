Husband kills wife then commits suicide

A husband is reported to have murdered his wife in Suryapur, Debpukur, located in Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas this morning, before taking his own life.

It is suspected that the incident was a result of a prolonged marital discord.

The husband, Kamal Karmakar allegedly murdered his wife, Bimala Karmakar on Saturday before killing himself. The couple’s prolonged ego clashes and Kamal’s growing suspicion towards his educated wife culminated in this devastating outcome, said locals.

According to relatives, Kamal frequently threatened Bimala, saying, “I will kill you and then die myself.” Unfortunately, this threat turned real. Ranjana Thapa, a relative of Bimala, said that Kamal had been abusive for a long time, often returning home drunk and assaulting his wife due to his suspicion. She described Bimala as a kind woman and claimed that Kamal’s drinking habit exacerbated the tension in their marriage. “He often targeted her, saying he would kill her and then himself,” Ranjana said. On the night of the incident, after having dinner, Bimala had fallen asleep in Ranjana’s room.

Kamal, reportedly intoxicated, returned home and called his wife into their room. “I had no idea he would do something like this overnight,” Ranjana added, mentioning that Kamal used a small machete and an iron rod to commit the crime. At the time, their 22-year-old son was asleep in another room. After the murder, Kamal consumed poison. On Saturday morning, locals attempted to rush him to the hospital but he died on the way. Doctors pronounced him dead on-arrival. The bodies of both Kamal and Bimala have been sent for post-mortem and Mohanpur police have launched an investigation into the incident.