The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today announced that 100 per cent of candidates have passed the Class XII examinations this year.

“Our government is humanitarian. So all the candidates who have enrolled for the Higher Secondary examinations have been awarded the passing marks considering the current Covid situation,” said Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE.

Earlier when the Higher Secondary examination results were published by the Council the pass percentage was 97.69 wherein of the total 8,19,202 candidates who had enrolled, 79,908 were declared successful. However, soon after results were announcement agitation broke out in several schools by the unsuccessful candidates regarding their marks.

According to the Council president, there were 18,000 candidates who had failed in the examination, but even candidates who had not enrolled themselves had joined the agitation. The state government had asked the Council to address the concerns of the unsuccessful candidates in view of the Covid situation.

“While conducting a survey of the Class XI results, which was one of the evaluation parameters for the preparation of HS results this year, it was found that some candidates had not been able to appear for class XI examinations. Some had appeared in only one subject while some schools had not been able to conduct practical or project work due to the pandemic situation and some others had sent the class XI marks to the Council in some other format which is not in adherence with the format stated by the Council,” said an official.

The official further pointed out that some of the schools had submitted their marks for class XI where it was found that some students had received single-digit marks, some were absent in project or practical so they got zero. Hence while preparing the results these candidates could not be awarded the qualifying marks.

The Council president said they have received 14,200 applications for review which will be processed in quick time to ensure that the students face no difficulty in admission at the undergraduate level.