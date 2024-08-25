High-level meeting to ensure safety & security for women at railway hospitals

The security and safety of women, especially doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and patients are of paramount importance for the Sealdah division. Recent incidents have highlighted the urgent need for increased vigilance and collective efforts to prevent harassment and violence against women. It’s now the top priority of the administration to ensure total security for women at railway hospitals and railway premises as well.

A high-level meeting was earlier called by DRM/SDAH and it was decided to adopt a host of measures to ensure safety and security for women which includes wide CCTV coverage of every corner of the hospital; installation of adequate lighting; deployment of additional security personnel for providing sense of security of women; compulsory identity card for everyone including doctors, staffs and paramedics; using unique QR coding system for opening and closing of the doors at hospital; installation of panic buttons particularly at sensitive places etc.

An apex level meeting was held today in presence of DRM/SDAH, ADRMs, departmental heads and medical director/B R Singh Hospital to review the progress of the aforementioned works. It has been transpired that there are satisfactory improvements in a large array of security aspects. Under the direction of Deepak Nigam, DRM/SDAH, Sealdah division once again reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for women doctors, staff, patients and visitors.

Advertisement