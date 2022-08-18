High Court summons Anubrata’s daughter

While Trinamul Congress Birbhum strongman Anubrata Mondal is in CBI custody, his daughter Sukanya has been summoned by Calcutta High Court in connection with allegations that she was appointed as a teacher in a governmentrun school without clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The court also asked the teacher-in charge of a primary school in Birbhum, of which Mr Mondal’s daughter is a teacher, to furnish relevant documents relating to the teachers’ register and Ms Mondal’s TET certificate by 3 p.m tomorrow. The summons came on a petition filed seeking the Court’s intervention in the alleged anomaly in Ms Mondal being appointed as a teacher at a primary school in Birbhum allegedly without passing the TET.

The petition also alleged that Ms Mondal never attended work or took classes after she got the job at the primary school at Kalikapur at Bolpur, Birbhum, and the attendance register was sent to her home for her to sign. The counsel of the petitioner further claimed in the court that not only Anubrata Mondal’s daughter, but five more of his kin had got jobs as primary teachers allegedly without clearing the TET.

The court today asked all six to report to the court accompanied with TET certificates by 3 p.m tomorrow, warning that any failure to report would invite stern action. It was also directed that the Birbhum police chief should also be informed about the Court ruling.

Ms Mondal is under the CBI’s scanner after the emergence of evidence relating to the amassing of property in her and her father’s names, which the agency claimed was disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Earlier today, Ms Mondal had refused to meet a team of CBI officials, who went to the Mondals’ Nichupatti residence at Bolpur this morning to question her. Meanwhile, the central agency today impounded cash to the tune of Rs 17 crore from bank accounts linked to the Trianmul Congress’ Birbhum president. According to a source in the agency, the sleuths today seized fixed deposit amounts totalling Rs 16.97 crore allegedly belonging to Anubrata and his kin.

The agency is now trying to ascertain whether the cash seizure made today was the proceeds of cattle smuggling that had allegedly been parked in Mr Mondal’s accounts. Meanwhile, the CBI today, got the remand of former chairman of the SSC advisory council Shanti Prasad Singha and secretary of the panel Ashok Saha for five days for further questioning in the SSC recruitment scam.

The CBI got the remand of the duo after they were produced at a city court following emergence of fresh evidence of their alleged complicity in corruption for awarding recommendation letters on the advice of alleged invisible hands, which the CBI FIR had mentioned.