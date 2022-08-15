High Court revises compensation for car crash victim

Justice Rabindranath Samanta of the Calcutta High Court has increased the amount of compensation to be paid to the family of a car crash victim from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.

The amount has been increased from Rs 18.23 to Rs 29.33 after claimants challenged the judgement of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Raiganj and knocked the doors of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Samanta heard the case on 5 July and gave a judgement on 22 July, as Shipra Bramha, Sneha Bramha and Neha Bramha claimed compensation from The New India Assurance and Neeta Tours and Travels after the death of Rupak Bramha, a resident of Debiganj in Raiganj.

Rupak Bramha, 34, was critically injured when a bus hit him while on his way to Goa from Mumbai. He succumbed to his injuries at the MGM Navi Mumbai Hospital on 30 December 2010.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had directed the insurance company to pay Rs 18,23,740, of which 80 percent would be payable to Sneha and Neha, daughters of Rupak Bramha, and 20 percent to the deceased’s relative, Shipra Bramha.

Notably, Tanushree Bramha, the widow of Rupak Bramha, was in shock after the death of her husband, and she died on 5 March 2011. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had passed a judgement on 14th February 2017.