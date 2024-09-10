Heart hospital adds cath lab facility

The Calcutta Heart Clinic & Hospital in Salt Lake, celebrating its golden jubilee year from 8 September, 2024 to 8 September, next year, has added another facility in its list of services, which is sure to gladden the hearts of a large number of patients seeking treatment at the hospital.

The hospital, which conducts regular camps for the economically weaker patients, inaugurated its 6-bedded state-of-art cath lab, which will offer services at an affordable cost. The around 3,000 sqft lab will facilitate cardiac, neuro and vascular surgeries, said the doctors.

Lt Col Prof Dr Sisir Kumar Chattopadhyay, one of the major donors for the facility, opened the lab on Sunday.

The hospital has targeted 25 January, 2025 for starting a modular OT, along with the lab, which will allow the doctors to perform bypass surgeries in future, in addition to brain, joint and heart surgeries, which are available now.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the hospital plans to organise special memorial lectures on the occasions of Doctors’ Day and Sister’s Day, next year.