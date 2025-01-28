Clashes during SFI’s protest march to Bikash Bhavan

A protest march organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) turned chaotic on Monday as police clashed with demonstrators near Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake.

The march, which began from Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, was aimed to highlight various demands related to the state’s education sector and also alleged corrupt practices to recruit teachers. However, tension escalated as police blocked the protestors’ path with barricades, leading to violent confrontations.

Advertisement

The situation intensified when protestors attempted to break through the barricades. In response, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Several demonstrators lay down on the road in defiance, prompting further action. Many were subsequently detained, leading to heated exchanges between protestors and law enforcement. The area saw heavy deployment of police force, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), to control the situation. Allegations surfaced that male police officers manhandled female protestors, sparking further outrage. The SFI march was organised to demand improved infrastructure in schools, colleges, universities and madrasas, along with measures to combat corruption in teacher recruitment. They also called for economic provisions to reintegrate dropouts into the education system, free internet zones on campuses, and better teacher-student ratios. The confrontation left the area tense, with demonstrators accusing the police of excessive force and authorities defending their actions as necessary to maintain order.

Advertisement