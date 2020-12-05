At a time when a minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet, Sadhan Pandey, has filed a complaint with the police against a group of “unauthorized” persons who had allegedly been registering their names for benefits under the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign in Kolkata today, national spokesperson for the BJP Raju Bista today said the CM and her party had denied people health benefits provided by the central government.

While sources said another group of TMC workers was in the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp in Kolkata, Mr Pandey claimed that government officials would work only for genuine people visiting the and not unauthorized persons.

Miss Banerjee has introduced ‘Swasthya Sathi,’ a health insurance scheme for the people, challenging the central government’s Ayushmann Bharat, a similar health project for the common people, and has engaged both government employees and party cadres to reach out to the people by setting up special camps with the various state government schemes.

Mr Bista, who is also the Darjeeling MP, said: “It is funny that today, towards the end of her second term, CM Mamata Banerjee has woken up to the desperate need felt by the people regarding abysmal healthcare facilities in the state.

What is tragic is that for the past 10- years, she is also the Health Minister of the state.” “As elections near, Mamata Banerjee, in panic mode, has announced inclusion of all under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme. I want to ask her, why did she wake up so late?” Mr Bista said in a statement.

He also alleged that the state government had refused to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme for years, which could have benefited millions of people in West Bengal.

“But TMC and Mamata ji have denied them the benefits provided by the central government and only once elections are near and people’s anger is set to sweep away TMC, she has announced inclusion in the Swasthya Sathi scheme,” Mr Bista said, adding, “The need for insurance coverage for the entire population is a must. I am, however, worried that this announcement by the TMC government is nothing more than election gimmick.”

“There are not enough hospitals in the state. Hospitals do not have adequate doctors, nurses, staff or infrastructure and equipment. Given the importance of the health department, I have in the past requested her to resign from this post and appoint a full time health minister, and I once again reiterate this request since Mamata Banerjee is incompetent to be holding this post,” he said.