Sandeshkhali agitation was BJP’s ploy to win: CM

The incident of Sandeshkhali was a blueprint prepared by the BJP to win the polls in West Bengal, alleged chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Birbhum today, a day before the third phase of election in the state. Speaking at an election rally in favour of Birbhum TMC candidate Shatabdi Roy, the TMC chief said that one day the truth will be definitely exposed, but can the BJP return the amount of social losses these women have suffered since the past few months.

The truth will be exposed, pointing at the viral audio and video of Sandeshkhali a few days ago, she said. “They had planned to defame the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. For them money has never been a big factor but the real factor for them has always been social respect,” the chief minister added. Pointing fingers at both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, she asked what will be the future of those 26,000 teachers. “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are brothers in arms.

Tell me why you don’t say anything about the Vyapam scandal, which had occurred in your BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh. Many persons who were related to that Vyapam scam have been murdered,” the TMC chief said. She has urged the voters not to vote for the BJP in this Lok Sabha polls otherwise they will implement CAA, NRC and uniform civil code in the country. “As long as I am the chief minister of the state, I will not allow the Centre to implement CAA, NRC or uniform civil code in the country.

I will give my life but will never surrender before the BJP,” Miss Mamata Banerjee said. Since the last three years the funds of 100 days’ NREGA have been stopped by the Centre, but her government has brought a Karmashree scheme to provide jobs for at least 50 days, the CM said. At her election rally in Durgapur the chief minister reiterated that the BJP will not cross 200-mark in the Lok Sabha polls. Few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in an election campaign in Bengal that Trinamul Congress will get 15 seats and the Congress 50 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.