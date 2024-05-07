Logo

# Bengal

After meme on Mamata, police demands maker’s identity

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has reacted strongly after a meme on Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appeared and demanded the makers reveal their identity.

SNS | Kolkata | May 7, 2024 7:45 am

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo:ANI)

“You are directed to immediately disclose your identity including name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you shall be liable for legal action u/s 42 CrPC,” read a post from the Kolkata Police responding to the tweet.

Over the years, many have faced legal action across the country for posting content against other leaders, including Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa.

The meme comes amid a fierce tussle between the ruling Trinamul Congress and the BJP over Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats. The war on social media between supporters of both parties has turned ugly.

