Health dept’s U-turn on RG Kar principal transfer within 24 hrs

In an apparently unheard of incident, the state health department cancelled the transfer order of Dr Sandip Ghosh, principal of RG Kar Medical College Hospital, within 24 hours.

The latter was transferred to the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as professor in the orthopaedic department, triggering controversy. Dr Sandip Ghosh’s case is the second incident after cancelling the transfer order of Dr Abhijit Bhakt, who was also recalled to NRS Medical College Hospital within 24 hours of his transfer to the anatomy department of Cooch Behar Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the health department issued an order and brought Dr Bhakt back to the NRS Medical College Hospital cancelling the previous order issued on Tuesday.

On 31 May, the health department transferred Dr Sanat Ghosh, principal of the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Govt Medical College & Hospital, to the RG Kar Medical College Hospital replacing Dr Sandip Ghosh. “I can’t comment on the matter as it’s an administrative decision,” Mr Narayan Swarup Nigam, principal secretary in charge of the health department, told The Statesman. High drama started when Dr Sanat Ghosh came to the RG Kar Medical College Hospital on Friday to take charge of his new assignment and found the principal’s office locked from outside.

He waited there for more than about three hours and contacted Swasthya Bhaban. Employees in the principal’s office were also found waiting to welcome Dr Sanat Ghosh with a bouquet of flowers at the RG Kar Hospital. Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was supposed to join his new assignment in MMCH’s orthopaedic department, locked the principal’s room at RG Kar Hospital from outside. Dr Sanat Ghosh rushed to the Swasthya Bhaban after waiting for three hours at RG Kar Medical College Hospital.