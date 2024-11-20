Harnessing solar energy and lessons on plastic waste management

An awareness programme on menstrual health and hygiene, targeting young girls aged 11-15 years, DGCI&S presented an incinerator machine to three participating school to better support menstrual hygiene management at such schools.

The DGCI&S in collaboration with Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), hosted a lecture on Plastic Waste and the Importance of Reducing Single-Use Plastics recently.

“Waste to Wealth” workshop engaged 100 school children to transform single-use plastic waste into educational and artistic models. A workshop on the fabrication of solar lanterns was also organised for the underprivileged children.

Around 100 solar lanterns were also distributed among underprivileged children.

As part of Swachhata Pakhwada, DGCI&S, in collaboration with Science City, Kolkata, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums, ministry of culture, organised various programmes and activities on the theme “Green Energy, Clean Energy.” Initially, a lecture on “SolarEnergy: Applications & Opportunities” was delivered by Anupam Baral, founder and CEO of Geetanjali Solar Enterprise, who provided valuable insights into the diverse applications and emerging opportunities within the solar energy sector. Mr Baral emphasised the importance of clean energy for India’s future and highlighted the pivotal role of sustain ability in driving growth within this vital sector. He also spoke at length on the various economic and industrial opportunities in the field of solar energies that the underprivileged sector of society can become a part of. Mr Baral has got national awards for commerciable patents, research and development efforts in small-scale sectors, and as a successful S&T entrepreneur.