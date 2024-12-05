MP CM stresses need of solar energy for farmers

Saying that the renewable energy capacity of Madhya Pradesh has increased 14 times in the last twelve years, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav today stressed on the need of providing solar energy to farmers, as they consume about 41 per cent of the state’s power supply.

Reviewing the activities of the New and Renewable Energy Department, he asserted that providing affordable and pollution-free electricity to the people of the state is the government’s top priority. He stated that the government is committed to meeting PM Narendra Modi’s target of supplying 50 per cent of energy consumption from renewable energy resources by the year 2030.

The CM directed officials to run a campaign in collaboration with urban bodies, resident associations and farmers to connect more and more people with the ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar’ and ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishak Mitra Surya’ schemes.

He gave instructions to implement an action plan in a coordinated manner by setting a time limit for installing solar rooftops on all government buildings in the state. He said that solar rooftops should also be installed on municipal bodies, school education, higher education and health department buildings on priority, as this would help in making the units of these departments self-reliant.

Officials informed in the meeting that at present, the production rate of solar energy is around Rs 2.50 per unit, which is comparatively economical compared to coal-based energy. They said that the establishment of solar parks has been proposed in Morena, Agar, Dhar, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sagar and other districts. Besides, renewable solar energy projects at Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch and the world’s largest floating solar project at Omkareshwar have been completed.

A High Bridge Large Renewable Energy Project is also under construction in Morena. In its first phase, 600 MW solar as well as storage facility will be available for assured supply to the state during morning and evening peak hours. This project will be completed by 2027.