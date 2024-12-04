The impact of renewable energy on electric vehicle

The pace of this global shift towards a greener future is unbeatable, and so far, electric vehicles seem to fit in as an efficient system to combat climate change. But here’s where the real potential of EVs will come into play-application of renewable sources of energy, like solar, wind, or hydropower. Such renewal combining profiles are specifically crucial for countries like India to address demands arising due to rapid urbanisation and resultant peak energy demands.

India’s green energy push

India has made remarkable strides in the generation of renewable energy: it is among the top four renewable energy generators globally. The target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 indicates how important clean energy is to India. This transition contributes to decarbonising the transport sector, where renewable energy-based EVs can be a critical component. So far, as of October 2024, India has reached installed renewable energy capacity of 201.45 GW.

The rise of electric vehicles in Indian markets

The Indian market for EVs has witnessed tremendous growth, mainly two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The principal push to the EV industry came from the governmental initiative through FAME-II and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan. Subsidies, promotion of charging infrastructure, and incentives towards battery manufacturing domestically have led to increased adoption of EVs. The EVs are said to have constituted around 5 per cent of the total vehicle sales in the country as of 2023 and might cross 40 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2035.

The powerhouse of EVs

While it is absolutely possible to realise the environmental benefits of EVs, this will depend on the source of energy used to charge them. India has a rich solar and wind resource, which can be tapped into to realise these potential benefits. This ensures a sustainable and reliable power supply for EVs that feed into the grid, thanks to renewable energy.

Government support for the green transition

The Indian government is highly commendable for encouraging renewable energy and EVs. FAME-II, PLI, and state-level incentives have been very helpful in building a conducive atmosphere for the growth of the EV ecosystem. India is going to pave the way to a sustainable future through domestic manufacturing, infrastructure building for charging stations, and the encouragement of renewable energy.

In conclusion, renewable energy and electric vehicles offer a unique opportunity for the country to be on the path towards meeting sustainable climate goals and ensure a bright future. India’s vast renewable resources, supported with appropriate policies, can be grounds for world leadership in an effective transition to a clean and sustainable transportation system.

The writer is the managing director at SAERA Electric Auto