Programme launched to scale up plastic waste management in Asia

Rapid urbanisation, increasing demand for single-use plastics, and gaps in waste management infrastructure have contributed to a rising volume of plastic waste, making effective solutions more urgent than ever.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) have partnered to help address the growing challenge of plastic waste management in Asia, a region that is home to significant environmental opportunities and challenges.

A significant portion of the world’s plastic waste enters the ocean through waterways in the region, posing serious threats to marine ecosystems, human health, and livelihoods. Sixteen of the top twenty polluting rivers in the world are in Asia, and account for more than two thirds -of the global annual volume of plastics flowing into the world’s oceans.

In response to this urgent issue, UNDP and TCCF are scaling up efforts in nine Asian countries—Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam—supported by a $15 million grant from TCCF to support UNDP’s initiatives across the region.

The three-year multi-country programme launched in India today, will help improve plastic waste management, promote recycling, reduce plastic leakage into the environment, foster country-based solutions, and facilitate regional collaboration. By adopting and disseminating best practices across the region, the programme aims to inspire policy changes and community-level actions to reduce and help to eliminate disposable plastic and improve the livelihoods of waste workers.

While expanding successful initiatives, the programme will focus on developing innovative business models for waste collection and recycling, offering technical advice on environmental best practices and tapping into the latest technology to improve collection and recycling, to reduce plastic leakage.

“Tackling plastic waste isn’t just about cleaning up – it’s also about building a smarter development model. Across Asia, countries are combating the problem by embracing the circular economy. Through our Zero Waste and Plastics initiatives, we are helping them craft policies, attract investments, and reduce the consumption of single-use plastics,” said Christophe Bahuet, UNDP Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.