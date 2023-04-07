Guv hits city streets, interacts with people

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited different parts of the city on Thursday to take stock of security arrangements taken by the state government in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations across the state. He also spoke to common people and shop owners during his visit.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Bengal government to requisition central forces to assist police during Hanuman Jayanti processions in the state particularly at the backdrop of chief minister’s fear that incidents of stray violence may happen in some pockets.

In a bid to prevent rerun of violence happened in Shibpur and Rishra during Ram Navami processions, last week, Bose kicked off his visit to Bal Hanuman temple in Lake Town first and offered prayers there.

He then went to Ekbalpore and spoke to locals amidst tight security arrangements from both central forces and Kolkata Police. With the directives of the HC, central force jawans were seen patrolling in the nearby Mayurbhanj area. Police suspended public transport services in the area during his visit.

Bose spoke to the police personnel, jawans and common people and assured the latter saying, “I think there won’t be any more violence. People are cooperating with the administration to live together peacefully.”

Communal clashes broke out in the Ekbalpore area in October in 2022.

From there, he went to the Posta area. He interacted with locals, including children, owners of small businesses and also with the security personnel deputed in those areas.

“People are cooperating. I think today will be a very happy day. Bengal will set a trend in peace and harmony in society,” he added.

Bose also visited the Hanuman Mandir Char Chowk in Posta, and spoke to the priest and devotees there.

After enquiring about the prevailing law and order situation from on-duty police officers, he stopped at a roadside stall in Posta and had a glass of sattu sharbet.

Interacting with the locals, the governor asked them whether they feel safe.