# Bengal

Govt waives off penalty for transporters

The ‘waiver scheme’ being offered is for a limited period. In the waiver scheme, the penalty accrued on taxes due up to 31 December.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | December 29, 2023 8:30 am

(Representational Photo)

In a major relief to the operators, the state transport department has decided to waive off the penalty on transport vehicles.

The decision was announced in a notification during a meeting of the state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and the transport operators held at Kasba transport department office today. The ‘waiver scheme’ being offered is for a limited period. In the waiver scheme, the penalty accrued on taxes due up to 31 December, if availed within the period from 1 January 2024 to 29 February 2024, would be waived off completely.

Also, the additional fees for not obtaining certificate of fitness in due time and penalty on delayed renewal or issuance of permit would be waived by 100 per cent if paid between 1 January to 30 January 2024 and 80 per cent for payment done between 31 January to 29 February 2024.

According to the notification, the waiver schemes are being offered only for payments made till 29 February. After the deadline, the additional taxes and penalty amounts would be charged as per the normal charges.

