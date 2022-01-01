CPM demands removal and arrest of advocate general

The CPI-M has now demanded that the state’s advocate general (AG) be removed from his post and arrested for allegedly lying in the court by claiming that the Governor has signed the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) Amendment Bill.

The Bill has of late courted much controversy which started after the state’s advocate general SN Mookherjee allegedly claimed in court that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has signed the bill which was sent to him for his approval after it was cleared in the state assembly. A feud ensued between the state government and the Governor when the latter claimed that he has not signed the Bill since the information sought from the state on the matter is yet to reach him. Dhankhar termed the claim of the state in court a blatant lie.

The CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty today lashed out at the state government and said that it ought to remove the incumbent advocate general from his post for allegedly lying in the court. He said, “When the advocate general had earlier claimed in court that the Bill has been signed by the Governor who subsequently denied having signed it, we knew and warned that one of them is definitely lying. The AG has now admitted that he lied to the court and has sought more time. He must be arrested for lying in the court and removed from the post if the state government still has any dignity left.”

Mr Chakraborty alleged that the Trinamul Congress is running a “ghost government” in Bengal where there is no transparency and accountability. He demanded that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should immediately remove the AG for dishonesty.

“The AG is representing the state in the court and his dishonesty amounts to the state government lying in the court. This is a total worthless government that is pushing Bengal towards its doom” he said.