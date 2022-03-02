Governor, government spat continues

The spat between the Mamata Banerjee government and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over administrative issues related to the former’s apparent indifference to respond to latter’s queries continues. Dhankhar has been slamming the state government, its officials and the chief minister on different occasions.

Today, he alleged that the chief minister, since last two years, has not provided information in connection with different administrative issues despite repeated letters written to her.

Attending a lunch by veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy, Dhankhar alleged, “The chief minister is not following the constitution and is not responding to my letters seeking information on different issues. But her constitutional responsibilities are to provide me necessary information. My duty is to restrict her inside constitutional boundary. Hope, she would respond to my queries.”

On November 25, 2021, a day after the chief minister Mamata Banerjee invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) Dhankhar had intensified his criticism against the state government demanding her to publish a white paper on investment success of BGBS since 2016.

Dhankhar had written a letter to the chief minister raising questions on the success of the last five years’ BGBS, an annual show organized by the industry department to woo investments in Bengal. In a Twitter message Dhankhar had demanded Mamata Banerjee to release the white paper on the summit. He tweeted: “Sought information and White Paper #BGBS five [email protected] as tall claims of “resounding success” are belied by ground reality”.

He had also published his letter, written to her along with the Twitter message. On November 25, Dhankhar had also written a letter to the former finance minister and chief advisor to the state finance department Amit Mitra on the same issue.

During August 2020, the governor had also written a letter to the chief minister seeking details about the investments proposals of Rs 12.3 lakh crore in the state. He had requested her to give a report in details in this regard as early as possible fuelling the controversy related to the BGBS.