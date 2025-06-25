Vice-president Dhankar stable after collapsing at Nainital function

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar, on Thursday, collapsed at the golden jubilee function of the Kumaon University in Nainital as he turned emotional with tears in his eyes while meeting his old-time parliamentary colleague Dr Manindra Pal.

He, however, returned to normal soon after and was found to be hale and hearty when a team of doctors examined him at the event venue.

The Vice-President of India was the chief guest at the Kumaun University’s Golden Jubilee celebrations on the first day of his three-day visit to the state. While addressing on the occasion, he recalled his days as Lok Sabha member with former fellow parliamentarian Dr Mahindra Pal who was present there as a guest.

During his 45-minute address, Dhankar repeatedly mentioned Mahendra Pal, who was a member of Parliament in 1989.

After the opening ceremony, when he was done with his speech, an emotionally-charged Dhankar came down from the stage to embrace Dr Pal. They spoke to each other about old times for five minutes which turned Dr Pal emotional with his eyes moist with tears.

Dhankar, on the other hand, couldn’t hold back his tears when he hugged Dr Pal, a former Congress Lok Sabha MP in 1989. As both the leaders embraced each other, Dhankar’s health started deteriorating. He couldn’t hold on and collapsed. A team of doctors was immediately called to provide him with preliminary medical care. After a brief rest, the team of doctors found him hale and hearty. Later, Dhankar left the venue with Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh to rest at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Vice President Dhankhar arrived in Haldwani on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand to take part in various events. He was welcomed by the governor at Haldwani Army Helipad.