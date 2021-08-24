Gearing up for third wave, KMC to compile data on Covid-infected

With the apprehension of a third Covid wave causing concern among health experts, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to conduct a survey in Kolkata, collecting data on patients who have been affected by Covid.

The KMC is presently focusing on training its health workers for conducting a survey in the city where workers would visit areas with the most covid affected and collect data from these patients. However, the task entails risk and hence the civic body has decided it would train the workers to reduce risks of them getting infected.

The KMC board member in charge of health, Atin Ghosh said, “The KMC will collaborate with an NGO to conduct this training twice a month. The training sessions will be conducted virtually where experts would instruct the KMC health workers regarding the process.”

He said that with the threat of a third wave looming large, the KMC has geared up its fight against Covid in the city. “We have received instructions from the state health department and will be acting accordingly.

The KMC will compile a detailed report on the health conditions of people who have been affected once. They would be asked whether they were vaccinated and whether anyone contracted Covid after getting vaccinated. We need to know the symptoms experienced when one got reinfected. This will help us in understanding the pattern of infection”

“However, since this will involve risk for our health workers, we will give them thorough training on how to go about it. Additionally, KMC has also increased its vaccination rate but supply from the central government isn’t adequate. Our infrastructure is not being fully utilised due to vaccine paucity. We intend to fulfil our target of vaccination before the onset of a third wave” Ghosh said.

The KMC today onwards, has started administering both first and second doses and would do so on all six days (Mon-Sat). The doses are being given from 10 am-4 pm at all KMC centres.